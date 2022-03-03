Sports Linden Hall claims fourth straight District Title The Lions fended-off Columbia in the District III 2A title game. HERSHEY, Pa. — DISTRICT III - 2A GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP Linden Hall - 39Columbia - 30 .@GoLHLions celebrate another @piaadistrict3 championship! @FOX43Sports @official_ebair pic.twitter.com/7vGvvdtAW8— Alex Cawley (@Cawley_TV) March 3, 2022 Related Articles Linden Hall takes win down to buzzer Linden Hall 3-peat as 2A District III Champions; Trinity wins 16th overall 3A title Linden Hall repeats as district champion