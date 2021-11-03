Linden Hall 3-peat as 2A District III Champions; Trinity wins 16th overall 3A title

LANCASTER, Pa. — No Giants Center stage for District III basketball championship games. Instead, the top seeded teams hosting games.
Trinity won their 16th 3A District III title in school history.
A team that was hopeful to win their first state championship in 2020 before the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Linden Hall Lions set out in 2021 to win a district championship because their team was full of young talent that never played the game of basketball before. Some of the Lions players haven't been able to go home and see their families. They not only won the 2A District III Championship, the Lions won their third consecutive title with a 54 to 33 win over Columbia. Now their next goal, a state title.
"The energy was great, tonight,' said Ellen Bair, Linden Hall head coach, 'We came out just like we hoped to and I'm really excited as we continue to put the pieces together. They can feel the magic. Feel the joy. It doesn't really matter if someone is having an off night, somebody else is going to pick it up."