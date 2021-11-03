Linden Hall 3-peat as 2A District III Champions; Trinity wins 16th overall 3A title

A team that was hopeful to win their first state championship in 2020 before the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Linden Hall Lions set out in 2021 to win a district championship because their team was full of young talent that never played the game of basketball before. Some of the Lions players haven't been able to go home and see their families. They not only won the 2A District III Championship, the Lions won their third consecutive title with a 54 to 33 win over Columbia. Now their next goal, a state title.