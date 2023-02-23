Lincoln Speedway hosts midweek Ice Breaker

The perfect weather had fans and teams excited to start a fresh new season at the track.

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. — Lincoln Speedway in Adams County took advantage of the unseasonably warm temperatures and kicked off the Central Pa. racing season a few days early, on Thursday night.

It was the first-midweek opener the speedway hosted and the beautiful weather had thousands flock to Lincoln.

“This is what it is, the Ice Breaker, every year so this is a great time to come together with friends and have a good time," said Julee Eisenhart of McSherrystown.

The 2023 Central Pa. racing season kicked off a few days early as 26, 410 sprint car teams broke the ice. The perfect weather had fans and teams excited to start a fresh new season at the track.

“I’ve never been to an Ice Breaker this warm, that’s for sure. It’s exciting. We’re going to have possibly a couple more days to race this weekend and start the season off strong," said Tyler Ross, driver #75, 410 sprint car.

Opening up the racing season on a Thursday came as a surprise, but it was something drivers hoped for looking at the forecast a week ago.

“Last week, we were driving to the shop, me and my dad and we looked at the weather and said Thursday, it looks like we could race. It’s a shame it’s not Thursday. Then, we were driving home and they announced it. So, pretty cool deal. Feels like May, tonight," said Freddie Rahmer, driver #8, 410 sprint car.

It might be a weeknight but that didn't stop the diehard Pennsylvania Posse fans from coming out to support their drivers and have a tailgate.

Jim Bossom of Hanover was busy cooking up plenty of food at the event. “Some hotdogs, some hamburgers, some sausage, some grilled peppers," said Bossom.

After winning his heat and starting second, Freddie Rahmer worked his way through lap traffic to win back-to-back Ice Breaker openers at Lincoln Speedway.