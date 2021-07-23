Limited access for Little League World Series fans

Some complex access passes will be available for spectators in the outfield areas and other parts of the Little League facilities.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A limited number of passes for the public will be available daily for areas of the Little League World Series in South Williamsport.

Stephen Keener, president and CEO of Little League, made the announcement on Friday afternoon on Facebook.

2021 Little League Region and World Series Update Little League CEO Steve Keener shares an update on the 2021 Region and World Series Tournaments. Posted by Little League on Friday, July 23, 2021

Keener says the decision was based on guidance provided by the league's Pandemic Response Advisory Commission.

In 2019 more than 300,000 people attended the Little League World Series. Keener says that simply cannot happen this year.

"This is much different from going to a professional sporting event or some other venue where, on our complex, probably as many of you know, the children are interacting with the public on a regular constant basis," Keener said.

Keener said 3,000 complex access passes will be available each day, providing admission to outfield areas and other parts of the facility outside the stadiums.

Fans will not be allowed into either of the stadiums. Seating at both Lamade and Volunteer Stadiums will be reserved for family and friends of players.

The free passes must be reserved ahead of time at the Little League website. Tickets are limited to four per person and are good for one day.

"We're doing this in order to be fair and allow as many people as possible to spend a day with us later in August," Keener added.

The Little League World Series runs from August 19 through August 29.