For the first time in 30 years, a bowler converted seven-ten split live on national television.

There was also a major championship in bowling over the weekend - the Bowling Proprietors' Association U.S. Open.

Competing Sunday was Anthony Neuer, son of former PBA champion Andy Neuer.

Newswatch 16 featured Anthony and his sister, Alexis, a few years back.

Now 18 years old, Anthony was looking to become the youngest major winner in PBA history.

The Lewisburg-native was the three-seed and shot a 236 to win his first match against Cristian Azcona.

With a spot in the championship on the line, he lost to Jakob Butturff 257-203, but the lefty still made the shot of the tournament, converting a spare on a 7-10 split - the first on live, national TV since 1991.

