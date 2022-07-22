'Let's go racing, boys!' NASCAR fans at Pocono ready for races

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison found some of those diehard fans and talked to them about why they keep coming back.

LONG POND, Pa. — The infield at Pocono Raceway has come to life with fans setting up camp to spend the weekend at the track. While there is only one cup race this season, fans will also be able to catch the action of three other races at their go-to racetrack.

The flags are flying atop campers in the infield at Pocono Raceway for the NASCAR race weekend.

Many race fans make a whole vacation out of the weekend at the track, including Rickey Shrey from Harding, who looks forward to this every year.

"It is unbelievable. You come here and are amongst strangers and come out, and you're like family. We've been with the same guys for 11 years, and it is awesome. Pocono is just that, a big NASCAR family."

Last year, the Cup Series held a doubleheader weekend with two races. This season, the Cup Series only races once at the Tricky Triangle.

Some fans were disappointed to hear about the change, but it didn't stop them from coming for the weekend.

"NASCAR does it up good. We have the Cup, Xfinity, trucks, ARCA. You get all four of the series in one shot," Michelle Larocca said.

"it's a powerhouse weekend. You come out smelling like race fuel. No better feeling than that. I mean, let's go! We're at Pocono! Let's go racing, boys!" Shrey exclaimed.

The Camping World truck race and Xfinity races are running on Saturday, followed by the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday afternoon.