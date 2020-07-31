Harrisburg native LeSean McCoy signs one-year deal with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. — Editor's note: The above video is from June 2019.
Harrisburg native and NFL running back LeSean McCoy was seeking a new home this off season after a season spent and a ring won with the Kansas City Chiefs.
McCoy is seeking a home no longer.
The former second round pick has signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to multiple reports.
McCoy, 32, will join the Bucs on the veteran minimum, but has a chance to earn a starting job on the team's reloaded offense that includes QB Tom Brady and TE Rob Gronkowski.
Third-year RB Ronald Jones will be McCoy's main competition for carries.
Despite being a healthy scratch in Super Bowl LIV, McCoy averaged 4.6 yards per carry during the regular season in 2019.
The former Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills standout currently has 11,071 rushing yards, good for 22nd all-time.