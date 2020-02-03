x
Led by Harvey, Orioles hope for better bullpen in 2020

The O's will be hoping a former top prospect can find his footing and help lead the team's bullpen.
Credit: AP
This is a 2020 photo of Hunter Harvey of the Baltimore Orioles baseball team.

The Baltimore Orioles' bullpen had the highest ERA  in all of major league baseball last year. 

From 2012-2016, the Orioles had one of baseball's best with Zack Britton, Brad Brach and Darren O'Day.

Those three were traded in July 2018, leaving Mychal Givens and Richard Bleier as the most experienced relievers.

Last year, both Givens and Bleier struggled, but in August, the bullpen was helped by the arrival of Hunter Harvey, who was Baltimore's top draft choice in 2013, but whose advance was slowed by injuries.

A healthy Harvey could mean a stronger bullpen in 2020.  