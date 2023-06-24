Lebanon Wrestling camp sees former Central Dauphin grad Kenny Courts return to coach

Courts adds to a long list of star coaches to return to the area and coach the next generation of wrestlers.

LEBANON, Pa. — It's no secret Pennsylvania is known for it's wrestling.

Lebanon High School wrestling coach Vaughn Black makes it a priority to get the best of the best coaches to teach at the camp.

The three day clinic is one of the most highly touted wrestling camps in the area and this year former Ohio State and Central Dauphin grad Kenny Courts returns as one of the coaches.

Kids from all over the area flock to learn new techniques and skills from Courts and company. Working on the fundamentals of the sport and continuing to improve. This camp is an honor for courts to return to.

"Last year, Aaron Brooks and other Harrisburg wrestlers came back, so you can kind of see what can happen if you put in the work," said Courts. "So I always love to give back to my community to show them that they can make it to that next level."

The three day camp will see other top wrestlers as coaches, as well.

The PIAA recently sanctioning girls wrestling as a sport means more women are filling up camp spots as well. The talent in the area continues to rise and so to do the numbers.