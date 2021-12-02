Lebanon Valley College nets win in MAC's return to court

The Flying Dutchmen and Falcons will meet again on Friday night.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Thursday saw the return of Middle Atlantic Conference basketball.

"We've been playing against the same guys every day in practice, but it was just fun to play against different guys and I know a couple guys on the team so we just had a blast out there," said Lebanon Valley College guard Justin Baker following the Flying Dutchmen's 80-67 win over Messiah University.

While the MAC's season was delayed, for teams like Messiah University and Lebanon Valley College, it's better late than never.

"We're excited. We appreciate the presidents and administrations so much, letting us try it. If we have issues, we'll be able to deal with them when we have them. There are even spring sports practicing now," said Lebanon Valley College Coach Brad McAlester.

Admittedly there was some rust to shake off after such a long stretch since their last games.

"There are times we struggled. We were up 14, got it down to about six or seven, but we came back," recalled Baker.

"Overall, a good first game," said McAlester. "A little winded, some tough shots, but we won the game. They figured out how to keep the lead, extend it, and then win the game."

And just having the chance to build off their win is more than most across the country.

"I mean, I was super excited because this is my last year, so I was just grateful to get up, get out and play again. It was just a fun time tonight," said Baker.

"I'm really excited for kids like Justin because this is his last year. He gets a chance to play, a chance to participate, and compete," added McAlester.