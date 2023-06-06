Lebanon County's Woelfling earns Millersville Milestone

The Cedar Crest grad became the first Marauder to win an outdoor track and field National Championship.

Example video title will go here for this video

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — "The asiago Cheese bagel, I love an egg bagel, everything of course, onion bagel, and the french toast bagel, by far the best one," says Millersville University's Hannah Woelfling while counting on her hand.

A Lebanon County native, Woelfling can tell you the top bagels from a past summer job at The Bagel Rack. Convincing her to tell you what it's like being the top discus thrower in the country is another story.

"Man, I don't know. I still feel so grateful and feel so blessed to have that title and to finish my career like that, but I still am just emotional from ending my career," said Woelfling.

The now Millersville graduate is the first student-athlete in school history to win an outdoor track and field National Championship.

"I like, just barely qualified my sophomore season," recalled Woelfling. "And I went to one of my best friends, Kate Moyer, and said, 'Yeah, so I'm seeded fifth now' and she was like, 'Hannah, that's an All-American,' and I was like, 'Oh, okay!' So after that, the expectations were created there, basically."

She won the discus at the Division 2 National Championships in Colorado and was runner-up in the hammer throw. Few things could stand in her way, except an hours-long lightning delay.

"The other girls were eating sandwiches and full meals and I'm sitting next to the three girls that could beat me, and I'm just, 'This is so weird,' but, you know what, it all worked out," said the Cedar Crest grad with a laugh.

Up next for Woelfling is a teaching job at Annville-Cleona.