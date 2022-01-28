Lancaster's Nick Scott talks NFC Championship, the Rams' playoff run, Penn State and more | One-on-One

Scott grew up in Lancaster, switched from offense to defense at Penn State, and now has helped the Los Angeles Rams to the NFC Championship.

YORK, Pa. — Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott has come a long way since he was born in Lancaster.

Scott eventually moved away from Pennsylvania, but college football brought him back to the Keystone State. At Penn State, he was named a captain during his senior season, made the switch from running back to defensive back, helped the Nittany Lions to a Big Ten Championship, as well as multiple bowl games.

Now, the Los Angeles Rams safety is eying another bowl trip, as his team takes on the 49ers in the NFC Championship, with the winner heading to the Super Bowl.