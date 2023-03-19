Lancaster Mennonite pulls away from Mahanoy Area; Trinity survives Overtime to advance to PIAA state semifinals

Lancaster Mennonite dominates Mahanoy Area; Trinity holds on in overtime for one point win against Devon Prep.

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — We're just two games away from the PIAA state finals.

Lancaster Mennonite and Trinity were looking to punch their ticket to the final four at Governor Mifflin High School.

The Blazers started fast against Mahanoy Area. Savier Sumrall got the scoring started for the Mennonite. Senior leader Camden Hurst also had a big game with timely three point shots and some stellar defense.

The Blazers steadily extended their lead in the second half to come away with the win 64-44.

"Coach kept telling us don't take our foot off the gas because they are a good enough team that they can come back, and they wont stop coming" said Hurst. "We got all the pieces we just need to put together our game rebound, less turnovers and we are one of the best teams in the state."

Lancaster Mennonite will take on Holy Cross in the semifinals on Tuesday.

The Trinity Shamrocks also played in the quarterfinals.

The Shamrocks got out to a quick lead behind the sharpshooting of Trey Weiand. The senior buried multiple three pointers to give the Shamrocks a lead. Devon Prep would come back to take the game to overtime, but a steal on the final possession by Owen Schlager sealed the deal for the Shamrocks.