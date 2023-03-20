Lancaster Mennonite confident and hungry as they prepare for state semifinal matchup

The Blazers return to the state semifinals for the third time in school history and look to go to their first state championship.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Mennonite Blazers keep stacking wins in the PIAA playoffs!

A huge win on Saturday against Mahanoy Area put the Blazers into the state semifinal round.

On Monday they hit the floor for practice. The team told FOX43 that they're staying loose ahead of the biggest game of the season.

"You know, we always laugh and have fun during practice but also compete at whatever we do," said senior guard Camden Hurst. "As long as we do those things and just do our best and see what the outcome is."

The Blazers will take on another district champion in Holy Cross from District two. The team is led by their three seniors, Camden Hurst, David Weaver and Savier Sumrall.

Blazers head coach Seth Buckwalter is still noticing improvement despite it being so late in the season.

"We're mostly healthy at the right time of year and these guys are gelling really well right now," said Buckwalter. "Each game it feels like we play a little bit more the way that we want to play team basketball great defense and that's gotten us this far."