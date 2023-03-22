Lancaster Mennonite punches ticket to first ever state final; Trinity falls in final seconds to West Catholic

The Trinity Shamrocks got close to their seventh state final while the Lancaster Mennonite Blazers are one win away from their first-ever state title.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The semifinals of the the PIAA championships featured two more teams from District III.

The Trinity Shamrocks returned to Governor Mifflin, where they escaped with a 1 point victory. Tuesday night against West Catholic the Shamrocks came close, but a final drive by Owen Schlager bounced off the rim and landed in the hands of West Catholic.

The star Zion Stanford nailed two free throws to give the Burrs a 2 point lead. One last desperation heave from Trinity didn't work as they fell from the state semifinals in the last seconds, 52-49.

On the 2A side, the Lancaster Mennonite Blazers punched their ticket to their first-ever state final.

They defeated Holy Cross 51-40 for yet another double digit victory. Senior guard Camden Hurst poured in 25 points and became the school's all-time leading scorer.

A great season gets to continue for the Blazers. They will have a chance to complete their dream season on Friday when they take on Aliquippa from District 7.