Lancaster Little League Challenger team makes history as the first local team to play in LLWS Challenger exhibition game

The baseball teams selection marks the first time a Lancaster team has ever been selected to participate in the game.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster county Challenger Little League team is going big time. This season the team was selected as one of the teams to participate in the Challenger Little league world series game. It's the first time this honor has ever been bestowed upon a local team. The Lancaster squad has more than 30 years of history.

"We have about 12 teams about 150 players with special needs and coaches and volunteers and supporters that have been wonderful over the years," said manager Mike Tafelski "To know that we will get a chance to represent Lancaster county in Williamsport was quite the thrill for all of us."

The team heads to Williamsport on Friday August 25 and will play the Syracuse Challenger team. It's a huge honor and one that the players and coaches won't take lightly.

"We get to trade pins we get to go to the little league museum we get to have a scrimmage and practice against Syracuse," Tafelski said. "We get a couple picnics with the Syracuse team and exchange baseball stories and really feel like apart of the little league experience."

The team has already selected the players that will make the trip to South Williamsport in addition to the little league game there will also be a seniors game with players from Lancaster county as well.

"To be able to represent to go to Williamsport is to represent everything the league has stood for 30 years," Tafelski said. "Providing an opportunity for baseball for those with special needs here in Lancaster County.”