Crusaders win their third consecutive Lanc-Leb Title

Lancaster Catholic wins the turnover battle to excel past Pequea Valley in league championship.

Lancaster Catholic and Pequea Valley were looking to make their own history.

After winning their first play-in, quarterfinal then semifinal game, the Braves were hoping for a 'Cinderella' finish to their run, a league title.

On the other hand, the Crusaders were looking to 3-peat as league champions. Not to mention, adding to their resume, a 15th league title.

Pequea Valley strikes first with the first basket of the game but Lancaster Catholic goes on a roll, fast. Winning the turnover battle gave them a hefty lead heading into halftime.

After the half, they still came out blazing, in dominating fashion, to beat the Braves, 60-33.

“ I'm so proud of them I mean, this one was a challenge,' said Charlie Detz, Lancaster Catholic head coach. 'No one knew what to expect this year and they just believed in each other and they just believed in what we were trying to do."

“Absolutely incredible and loss for words,' said Marlia Matters, Lancaster Catholic guard. 'I’m so super blessed to make it three time three peat. Not many people can say they’re in that position but this is not the end.”