Lanc-Leb crowns champions in soccer and field hockey

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Lanc-Leb finals for soccer and field hockey have come to a close.
The Blue Streaks cleaned up both titles in soccer and Penn Manor came out victorious in field hockey.
Jada Turner placed a perfect corner kick and teammate Ava Byrne came up big with a header to the back of the net to put the Blue Streaks up 2 points. They never looked back and went on to win 4-0.
On the boys' side, Deven Calderon, came up a bit with a goal. This one was an instant classic as it ended in penalty kicks.
Boys Soccer
Manheim Township, 0 (Township wins 3-2 PK's)
Elco, 0
Girls Soccer
Manheim Township, 4
Warwick, 0
Field Hockey
Penn Manor, 2
Manheim Township, 1