Lanc-Leb crowns champions in soccer and field hockey

Manheim Township doubles up with boys and girls soccer title; Penn Manor defeats Manheim Township in field hockey.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Lanc-Leb finals for soccer and field hockey have come to a close.

The Blue Streaks cleaned up both titles in soccer and Penn Manor came out victorious in field hockey.

Jada Turner placed a perfect corner kick and teammate Ava Byrne came up big with a header to the back of the net to put the Blue Streaks up 2 points. They never looked back and went on to win 4-0.

On the boys' side, Deven Calderon, came up a bit with a goal. This one was an instant classic as it ended in penalty kicks.

Boys Soccer

Manheim Township, 0 (Township wins 3-2 PK's)

Elco, 0

Girls Soccer

Manheim Township, 4

Warwick, 0

Field Hockey

Penn Manor, 2