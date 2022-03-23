New Kings on the basketball court

The Lancaster Kings kick off their inaugural season in The Basketball League

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — The Basketball League (TBL) is adding one more team to the fold this season. The Lancaster Kings are the newest franchise to join the the minor league which is directly under the guidance of the NBA's G-League.

Many of the Kings players are from the Keystone state and plan to quickly gain popularity in the area.

“We had an opportunity here to bring something back to Lancaster," said Kings owner Tu-Sean Phan "Alongside all the sports teams and we want to add some value back to our community with some pro basketball."

Players like York Native Darian Doleman are also excited for the chance to play in the area he knows best.

"I'm from York so I get to play in front of my girlfriend, my mom, my parents my family," said Doleman "I get to play with guys I grew up with from Reading Lebanon, Lancaster area so its fun to be able to come out and do it for the community."

Players have access to professional coaching as well as opportunities to move up to the NBA's G-League and maybe the NBA as well. Doleman says the competition level is fierce.

"You're going to run into a lot of high level guys a lot of guys that used to play overseas and G- league or used to play pro somewhere," said Doleman "So the competition level is definitely going to be exciting."