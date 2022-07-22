Lancaster City Track club prepares for return to junior Olympic championships

The team has qualified 14 athletes to compete at Junior Olympics

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster City Track Club has quickly established themselves as one of the most talented teams in the country. What started out as just a small group has now grown to a team with excellent athletes. The AAU junior Olympic nationals are quickly arriving and the team has 14 athletes who have qualified for the finals.

'I think we are creatures of habit, so if they do it just in the spring time some of those habits fade,' said head coach Derek Jennings We used to not have jerseys or sponsors, but now we are headed back to North Carolina and we have 14 kids going down to nationals who should perform at a very high level.'

Two of those participants are the Wright twins Kamiah and Kamyah. Kamyah won four gold medals at regionals and her sister won silver in both the 400 meter dash and 800 meter dash.

'I'm anxious but very excited to make new PR's a and meet new people down there to see what they can do and what I can do, said Kamyah. Her sister echoed those sentiments 'I'm ready to make new PRs,' said Kamiah 'Honestly it's very fun every time we go down.'

Coach Jennings says it's always nice to put the state of Pennsylvania on the map especially the city of Lancaster. With ten straight national appearances the team is quickly gaining recognition of their peers.

'Every time we go down people are always like that's the Lancaster City team,' said Jennings 'I'm happy the kids get to represent where they are from.'