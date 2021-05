LANCASTER, Pa. — During a time when everything in the world seems inconsistent, the Lancaster Catholic boys tennis team seems to be one thing that remains dependable.

The Crusaders' 21st win of the 2021 season was a 3-1 state championship-clinching win over Masterman on Saturday.

As we find out in this week's Sunday Sitdown, the PIAA 2A team title isn't the only gold that the purple and gold have brought home this past season, and some of the Crusaders aren't done this year.