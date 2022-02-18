Lancaster Catholic cruises by Ephrata to Lanc-Leb girls hoops title

The Crusaders claim 16th League title.

NEFFSVILLE, Pa. — What a difference a year makes. After falling to Hempfield a year ago Lancaster-Catholic returns to the Lanc-Leb finals against Ephrata with a chip on their shoulder.

The Crusaders started out strong with a Jeriyah Johnson three to open the game and never looked back. The devastating inside-out attack between Johnson and Sophomore forward Rylee Kraft really made the game tough on the Mounts.

The offense not the only thing clicking, the Crusaders held Ephrata to just five points as a team in the second quarter. Going into halftime with a 32 to 19 lead.

Johnson would continue her hot shooting in the second half. She finished with a team high of 18 points and racked up a couple of steals as well. Her backcourt mate, Mary Bolesky, added seven points to Johnson's 18 and Kraft's 14.

The Mounts were led by the newest member of the 1,000 point club, Jasmine Griffin, who poured in 23 points but it wouldn't be quite enough as the Crusaders go onto win 58 to 43.

"We've all just come together as a family and just been there for each other and had each others back," said Johnson. "We just always brought each other up when things were low so it's like we are always there for each other so we just have to have that energy the teamwork the poise everything."

The Crusaders head into district play as the number five seed.