Lancaster Catholic at Columbia | Game of the Week preview

The FOX43 Frenzy Game of the Week is a L-L League Section 5 clash between arch-rivals Lancaster Catholic (3-0) and Columbia (2-1).

COLUMBIA, Pa. — This week's Game of the Week features Lancaster Catholic traveling to Columbia.

You can watch the full game on FOX43.com, our Youtube page, or on FOX43+.

Here's a preview of the action:

Lancaster Catholic (3-0) at Columbia (2-1)

This L-L League Section 5 opener between two arch-rivals pits one of the division's top passing combinations against its stingiest defense.

Lancaster Catholic's tandem of quarterback Will Cranford and wideout Jaevon Parker has hooked up 11 times for for 200 yards and three touchdowns in the Crusaders' first three games. Cranford has completed 29 of 48 passes for 403 yards and five scores overall.

But the Crimson Tide can't just focus on Parker. Wideout R.J. Gonzalez has hauled in nine passes for 111 yards and two scores in his first three outings.

Catholic has won its first three games, defeating York Catholic (22-14), Delone Catholic (33-21) and Octorara (41-7).

Columbia is coming off its first loss of the season, a 21-12 setback against Elco last week. The Crimson Tide previously defeated Eastern York (34-7) and Hanover (30-7) in its first two outings. Elco built a 21-0 lead against Columbia, jumping ahead with a 95-yard TD return on the game's opening kickoff.

But the Tide fought back, drawing close with a pair of second-half touchdown passes from Daezjon Giles to Dominic Diaz-Ellis.

Giles has thrown for 640 yards and seven TDs in his first three games, finding Diaz Ellis (8-265) three times for scores.