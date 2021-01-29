Chargers ready to tip-off after eleven months without games

Both Lancaster Bible College basketball teams will play 15 non-conference games this winter.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One month from Friday will be the one-year anniversary of the last game that Lancaster Bible College played in, which was the NEAC championship game.

"We were an overtime away from advancing to the NCAA Tournament, but I thought our guys really handled the ups and downs of the season really well and put us in position to have that opportunity," recalled Chargers Coach Jon Mack.

Coach Mack was looking to build off a successful first season with the Chargers, but like many college leagues and conferences across the country, the NEAC announced they wouldn't have a conference hoops season, but that schools could put together a non-conference slate.

"We just kept encouraging our guys," said Mack. "The games will come and the competition will come. We don't see it right now, but we didn't see ourselves practicing a few weeks ago, but here we are."

The end result is a 15 game schedule for both the men's and women's Lancaster Bible College hoops teams.

WBB: The Lancaster Bible women's basketball team is set to open its 2021 season this Saturday. Check out the team preview below & our podcast with HC Joy Tharrington.

"A lot of teams don't have the opportunity to play games and spend time with their teammates and just enjoy the game of basketball. We're excited to play and have some normalcy," said Garden Spot grad and junior guard Jordan Shewbridge.

"It's like riding a bike. We've been playing basketball so long, once you get riding, you're straight again," added senior Britton Beachy.

"It's easy to put a stamp on a canceled season, the hard part is exhausting every option to play," said Mack. "It's about the student athlete experience and if we can find a way to play, no matter how hard it is, we're going find a way to give our kids a chance to play and also the safest chance to play."

An appreciation to having a chance to play basketball is just one thing, but the intensity in practice is growing because it's game week once again at Lancaster Bible College. The Chargers will host St. Mary's on Friday at 7PM and Salisbury on Saturday at 4PM.

"A lot of these guys use basketball as an escape. I get in here with some of the best friends that I've made here and it's just cool to come and work out for two hours," said Beachy.