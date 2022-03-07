Lancaster Barnstormers offering one winner a VIP experience for opening weekend

The Lancaster Barnstormers have teamed up with T-Mobile to give one lucky winner a VIP Experience for opening weekend on April 30.

The winning contest member will receive the ideal Barnstormers experience to kick off baseball season the right way with a group of friends.

The VIP Experience includes: tickets with catering in the Barnstormers Subaru Outdoor Experience, a pre-game behind-the-scenes tour, a group photo on the field, the chance to throw the ceremonial first pitch, and a fireworks display from the field after the game.