Barnstormers celebrate 2022 championship before 2023 home opener

The Lancaster Barnstormers received their Atlantic League Championship rings in a pregame ceremony at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Barnstormers are back on the field in Lancaster to defend their Atlantic League Championship.

Before they opened up their 2023 home schedule on Tuesday night, the team celebrated their 2022 title in front of the home crowd.

“The entire organization was just pumped and excited; we say this championship was earned by everyone," emphasized Barnstormers president and general manager Mike Reynolds. "The players and coaches talk about what a great atmosphere it is here in Lancaster because the community comes out and supports them. They say this is the best place to play, not just because they have Barnstormers on their shirt but because of the crowds that we get here.”

Over 5,000 people showed up to watch the pregame ring ceremony and to see the 'Stormers take on the Revolution in the first War of the Roses matchup of the year.

"It’s exciting when you win a championship for sure; the guys are very excited for the ring ceremonies, you know we haven’t seen them yet, so it’s going to be a surprise for all of us," said Barnstormers manager Ross Peeples.

The community support was evident again on opening night. Little leaguers lined the grass just past the infield to greet the Barnstormers coaches and players as they were introduced to receive their rings.