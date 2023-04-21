Lancaster Barnstormers and York Revolution hold scrimmage before season begins

The Revs and Barnstormers benefitted from their close distances to sharpen their skills going into the Atlantic League season with new changes.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A total of 37 minutes separates the home fields of the Lancaster Barnstormers and the York Revolution. It makes for some epic rivalries and also an advantage for exhibition games.

The Atlantic League is implementing some new rules this year and the close proximity is a huge plus for pre-season practice before the grind gets real.

“Just having someone down the street makes things convenient," said Revolution manager Rick Forney. "Neither one of us have to get on a bus and travel a long distance just to accomplish a good day of work."

The famous 'War of Roses' series between these two teams is always a big deal.

The Barnstormers are coming off an Atlantic League Title a season ago, and their buddies down the street are perfect practice before the real thing starts in a few days.

"All of us just going out there and getting our work in," said Barnstormers outfielder Trayvon Robinson. "[We're] not worrying about the results but working for the purpose."

The regular season is a grind for teams. Constant travel is one of the main obstacles of a season, but having a neighboring team to scrimmage is a positive for everyone.

"We're going to be doing that quite a bit during the season so it's nice to get the first one out the way," said Robinson. "This whole league is good people. We’re all in the same boat trying to get to the same place.”