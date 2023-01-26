Lancaster Archery Classic kicks off Thursday afternoon

Over 2,700 archers from across the world will compete in the tournament.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The 19th Annual Lancaster Archery Classic is nothing to scoff at. This tournament will mark the largest tournament yet, with people across the globe flocking to the event.

“We [had] just started out as a small-time, local archery shop. This was a tournament our owner, Rob Kaufhold, wanted to put together and it just kind of snowballed through the years," said PJ Reilly, a Lancaster Archery Supply technical writer. "[It] just kept getting bigger and bigger. We’re here at Spooky Nook [now, but] this was in our little shop in Smoketown at one time,"

Especially with a record amount of archers competing.

Over 2,700 archers will compete in 17 different divisions. Moving the competition to Spooky Nook has helped when you have 400 archers on the floor at one time.

The rounds last around four hours, with each competitor shooting 60 arrows in that time.

When each archer is up to shoot, they get 120 seconds on the clock to take three shots while aiming for a bullseye.

“If you want to see if you have the mental capacity to just go out there and stand on the line. I’ve done it, one time. It scared the heck out of me. I don’t know why, I’m around it all the time [but] I was scared to death when I was out there," said Reilly.

Winning the money isn't so bad either, with over $50,000 on the line for the professional archers class to win, the tournament is open for people of all ages.

“I started with a beginner bow and now I’ve got one of the newer bows. It’s really nice and the support from the Lancaster family is great too," said Jasmynn Rainey of Lancaster.

Rainey works for Lancaster Archery Supply, and in just her fourth year, she still gets star-struck by the professionals this tournament brings into the area.

You never know who you’re going see at this tournament.

“It’s crazy, we just saw Stephan Hansen on the practice field, and I was like, 'he’s a pretty big deal.' We have a lot of pro archers and after working here for four years, I still fan girl over them. Like, 'Oh my gosh, I watched his shoot and now he’s standing here next to me!'" said Rainey

That’s because the pros and the amateurs compete side by side.

The Lancaster Archery Tournament begins Thursday, Jan. 26 and will run through Sunday, Jan. 29th.