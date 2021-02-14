Lanc-Leb Wrestling Championships hit mat, Streaks win team title

It was a busy day of wrestling at Manheim Township High School for the Lancaster-Lebanon League Championships.
Here's how the final bouts finished:
106 lbs. - Manheim Township's Kaedyn Williams tops Solanco's Dominic Flatt with the 5-1 decision.
113 lbs. - Manheim Township's Kamdyn Williams pins Hempfield's Gio Luciano for the win.
120 lbs. - Manheim Township's Josh Hillard bests Lancaster Catholic's Eric Howe with the 3-2 decision.
126 lbs. - Manheim Township's Aliazer Alicea shuts down Solanco's Jared Fulton by decision, 4-0.
132 lbs. - Garden Spot's Garrett Gehr comes up with the 5-3 decision over Octorara's Braedan Amole.
138 lbs. - Lebanon's Griffin Gonzalez scores the major decision, 14-2, win over Conestoga Valley's Keaton Fischer.
145 lbs. - Hempfield's Reagan LeFevre tops Octorara's Michael Trainor with the 10-8 decision.
152 lbs. - Manheim Township's Kevin Ollavaria pinned Elizabethtown's Jake Rudy for the win.
160 lbs. - Hempfield's Dylan Bard edges Penn Manor's Dylan Coleman with the 3-2 decision.
172 lbs. - JP McCaskey's Andrew Voglebacher bests Lancaster Catholic's Mason McClair by decision, 11-5.
189 lbs. - Penn Manor's Colt Barley scored the 9-0 major decision win over Manheim Township's Cade Clancy.
215 lbs. - Donegal's Garrett Blake fended off JP McCaskey's Jose Garcia III with a 4-3 decision.
285 lbs. - Lampeter-Strasburg's Zac Shelley brings home league gold with the 3-1 decision over Garden Spot's Dustin Swanson.
Manheim Township scored the team league title at the end of the day.