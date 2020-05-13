Lanc-Leb undergoes major change in football

13 Berks county schools to join league in 2022

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The high school football landscape changed dramatically recently as the Lanc-Leb League voted to absorb 13 berks county schools.

By a vote of 19-5, the 13 schools make the Lanc-Leb a mega conference with 37 members for football. The new look league will debut in 2022 which will be the golden anniversary of the league. This will be a culmination of a process that was started two years ago but was tabled. So what changed?

"The previous cycle there was a lot of unanswered questions," said Dr. Ron Kennedy who serves as both Donegal High School Athletic Director and Executive Director of the Lancaster-Lebanon League. "(This time around) we really did our best to answer those questions, what the league was going to be called, how they would be admitted, who was voting."

One of the major factors in the move for the league was creating balance.

"Scheduling is going to be one of the big advantages but probably the biggest advantage is going to help our smaller schools play schools closer aligned to their size," said Kennedy.

Annville-Cleona Athletic Director and Lanc-Leb Football Chairman, Tommy Long, added, "If we want to be able to help some programs grow we need to have that flexibility. Bringing in these schools from the Berks provides a little more flexibility, and hopefully builds some very competitive sections across the board."

So how do you divide and schedule 37 teams? That job falls to Long who will be in charge of the divisional breakdown and schedule. Right now the plan is to move to five sections based on enrollment. The top three sections will feature seven teams, while sections four and five slate eight. That is just the starting phase as there is room for movement according to Long.

"We are going to allow schools to petition to move up and out of a section into a different section. So we are going to set a deadline to get that request. Then I need to go into the different sections and see if schools are willing to move. We will start with the highest enrolled school and then ask the school with the lowest enrollment in the next section if they want to come down."

While this move is currently for the sport of football only, according to Dr. Kennedy the door is not closed on any future moves if it benefits the league.

"What I would tell you is I don`t think it is off the table. I think we will see how it goes and we may look at it on a sport-by-sport basis and if it makes sense then we would take a look at it."