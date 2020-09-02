Lanc-Leb Girls Quarters, Braves Cinderella runs continues

Crusaders survive against Blue Streaks

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Section 5 runner-up, Pequea Valley continues to make noise in the Lanc-Leb Girls Championship. After knocking off Manheim Central in the first round game Thursday night, the Braves came into Hempfield on Saturday with a chip on their shoulder.

At 31-28 in the third and with time winding down, hempfield was holding for the last shot. That is when all things changed. Braves senior Abbey Leslie swiped a steal and as she crossed half court let it fly and when it landed it was nothing but the bottom of the net tying the game at 31-31 to start the fourth.

That shot provided all the momentum that Pequea Valley needed as they pulled the upset 48-42 to advance to the semifinals.

In another quarterfinal game Lancaster Catholic hosted Manheim Township. This one went back in fourth all game but in the end the Crusaders had too much for the Blue Streaks grabbing a 53-45 victory.