Pioneers hopeful for gold | Spotlight

Lampeter-Strasburg looks win their second state title in three seasons.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Whittled down to just two schools left to play for state gold, going for the 5A softball title, the Lampeter-Strasburg Pioneers punched their ticket to their third straight final appearance.

Right out the gates on Monday, the Pioneers showed the West Scranton Invaders who came to party, scoring two runs in the first and carrying that momentum through the rest of the game.

Three of the seniors on the team, started as freshmen when the Pioneers won the state championship in 2018 and they're wanting another.

“It means a lot. This is my third year playing because of COVID last year and I was there all three years and it really feels good just to be back. The mindset coming into this game, we just told ourselves its just another game. We’re just playing, having fun. So that’s just what we’re going to do on Friday and just go in like it’s any other game," Chloe Blantz, Lampeter-Strasburg senior shortstop.

“it was really important that we set the tone of the game so scoring in the first then not letting them score and get momentum," Kevia Middleton, Lampeter-Strasburg junior pitcher.

The heavy hitters from West Scranton didn’t cool the heat coming off the mound. Middleton extended her state playoff shutout to 15 innings.

“They know what it’s like to play this late in the season. You know, everyone talks about, do you think they’ll get senioritis. I said, not this group. This group, they just want to play ball," Gene Charles, Lampeter-Strasburg head coach.