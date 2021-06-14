Pioneers start strong to punch ticket to play for another state title

Halifax comes up just short in the 1A semifinal game against Tri-Valley.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — 5A Softball: On the diamond in Allentown at Patriots Park for the 5A softball semifinals between Lampeter-Strasburg and West Scranton from District II.

Right off the bat, the Pioneers start swinging. The lead off batter, Chloe Blantz, dropped one in the right field. You think she's going for two, she's actually rounding for third. A lead off triple for the Pioneers.

The pitcher Keiva Middleton straight shot to the fence in center field. That brought home Blantz.

Next batter, Emily Platt hit right to the shortstop. She should be out at first but West Scranton over throws. It brought home Sydney Weichler. LS led 2-0 in the top of the first.

Middleton brought the heat all game long as the Pioneers punch their ticket, once again to the state championship game, 3-0.

For three Pioneer seniors, this is their third consecutive state title game trip.