Pioneers stay perfect and win 5A District III title

Lampeter-Strasburg improves to 27-0

HERSHEY, Pa. — It was the blue sea versus the white sea in the 5A District III finals with undefeated Lampeter-Strasburg and Shippensburg.

The greyhounds strike first with a bucket in the paint by Jayden Statum but the pioneers answer right back with the sophomore Ty Burton pulling up at the top of the key for three.

Ship goes on a run for a little before Lampeter-Strasburg starts to get hot, Statum passes to Graison Michajiuk to lead by one at the end of the first.

It only takes a quarter for LS to find their groove. The senior Berkeley Wagner knocked down the triple for the pioneers to go back on top and would lead 29-20, at the half.

They then carry their biggest lead in the third by 11-points but ship’s Traevon Kater hits three triples to paw their way back to within a basket.

The elusiveness of Ty Burton, unmatched with a steal to take it all the way down to the other end for another basket.

The greyhounds in transition, Kater throws up a long ball to Anthony Smith for the smackdown but will 2-minutes left in the game, Buton taking advantage knocked down the triple and one to help seal the District III title for the pioneers as they stay perfect, beating Ship 66-57.

"We're just taking it game by game but I mean, nothing is better than a district title. Especially, beating the team that beat us last year. That's the team that I lost to, that pretty much everyone on the team lost to so it just makes it that much more special," said Wagner.