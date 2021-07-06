Kyle Larson to run NASCAR Trucks race in Knoxville on Friday

NASCAR's top-ranked driver commits to dirt race in Iowa.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kyle Larson, NASCAR's top-ranked driver, is coming to Knoxville.

Larson has been far and away the best driver in the top-flight Cup Series this season. The Californian has a series-high four wins to go with 11 top-5 and 14 top-10 finishes.

Friday night's show will be the first for NASCAR in Iowa since it left the Iowa Speedway in Newton after the 2019 season.

Sprint car star Donny Schatz, who has won the vaunted Knoxville Nationals 10 times, will be making his Trucks' series debut as well.