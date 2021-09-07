Koser Jewelers Tennis Challenge ready to cause a 'racquet' again

The tournament will feature the largest purse in the event's 14-year history.

SALUNGA-LANDISVILLE, Pa. — For those gearing up for the US Open, how about playing for one hundred grand right in our own backyard?

We’re a month away from some of the biggest names in women’s tennis flocking to the Hempfield RecCenter in Landisville for the Koser Jewelers Tennis Challenge. This year is the largest purse in the 14-year history of the event and it will be the only event on a hard court in the United State that week.

One of the major events in Canada has been canceled so organizers are expecting an even larger field to try and make the cut, for a tournament that that's hosted names like Brady and Pegula.

“I think it’s such a great opportunity for these kids to come out and see tennis at such a high level during that week," said Alexa Glatch, who's a wildcard entry for the tournament. "I think a lot of kids will get inspired and I think that’s what it’s all about, is being able to inspire the next generation and give back to the community.”

“If I see somebody I don’t know, I know we’re making a difference," added Wilson Pipkin, the Hempfield Rec Tournament Director. "To see 100 kids out on 'Kids Day,' having fun and meeting the pro and getting an autograph, I just think that’s the coolest thing.“