Koser Jewelers Tennis Challenge enters final day

After a week of dealing with the heat and rain, Sunday will prove to be a big pay day.

LANCASTER, Pa. — There's a good chunk of money on the line at the Hempfield Rec this weekend for the 13th Annual Koser Jewelers Tennis Challenge. The U.S. Tennis Association Pro Circuit event has players from all over the world flocking to Lancaster County and there's just one more day until champions are crowned.

Like many sporting events this week, the weather played a big factor in getting matches completed. Saturday's quarter and semi-finals were played and only a lucky few are moving on after the crazy week.

"I mean. it's been tough. There's been a lot of waiting around. I don't think anyone could have ever predicted what was going to happen this week with the rain, and the heat, and delays," said Alexa Glatch, who entered the tourney as a wildcard. "We were just happy to get out here today and finally get to play our second-round match and go through in a really close one."