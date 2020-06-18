Keystone State Cornhole Association aims for championship

Team thrives when pressure is high in contests

DENVER, Pa. — What started out as a backyard game with bags and boards has grown into something more than a game played with adult sodas in hand. And for a group of people who connected in Lancaster County, the sport of cornhole has them on the cusp of history.

(Joe Harsh, Captain Keystone State Cornhole Team)

“Really I am just excited for everyone on the team," says Joe Harsh, Captain and Director of the Keystone State Cornhole Association Team.

"There are a lot of really great up and coming players on the team, that maybe people didn’t know about before, but they will after this weekend.”

Joe has a keen eye for the local talent and sometimes it is just a chance meeting that brings a player into the team. Like Quarryville's Storm Hogg.

“Played in one of his Epharta fair tournaments, about two years ago with my dad. It was our first time ever playing and we got 4th place and I decided I will throw in some of his other tournaments and I was actually pretty good”

So is the Keystone team and they have a date with destiny on Sunday in the first ever USA Cornhole Club Championship in Erie Pennsylvania.

“I’m sure there are going to be some nerves stepping in front of the big stage on television,“ says Harsh.

As bags are tossed during a practice session in a garage Donna Storms, who made the drive to Denver, from New Freedom admits their is pressure this weekend.

"Yes, I am nervous!"

Even Brittany Emge, a former Pro-Am champion can sense the magnitude of this match.

"Definitely you get to start feeling your heart beating a little bit in your chest," she says with a smile as if she is only telling me that so she doesn't come off too confident.

But that is exactly what this team has, confidence. And that starts at the top.

“At the end of the day you make a couple throws, it's the same thing they have done, they have practiced everyday for months on end, it's just cornhole," says Harsh.

Bean Bags, sacks or bags, whatever you want to call them, the Keystone Team members, spend hours perfecting that 30 foot toss.

For Donna Storms it is a nightly ritual.

"Putting in at least two hours a night right now."

"Whenever I have extra time to throw I’ll be throwing," adds Hogg

On this team it doesn't matter if you are a pro or an amateur.

“Feel like I am at the level now where I can make any shot I need on The board," says professional doubles specialist and ACL player Tony Brewer.

Or for Donna Storms having her first test in the limelight.

“For me this is the first time on the big Stage”

Even Emge who has been in this theater before agrees.

“It’s nerve racking, I think I would be lying if I said it wasn’t."

Nerves or not, when the bags are flying and the chips are down the cream rises to the top.

(Tony Brewer, Keystone State Cornhole, ACL professional)

“I like when people talk to me , it gives me energy and I feed off of that energy. I feel like I play better," says Brewer with confident grin.

“We Just feed off of that energy together and they can talk trash all they want. If you are putting bags in the hole it is going to shut them up.”

As he holes shot after shot with ease.

“I like the competitiveness, I like the adrenaline rush before a shot, you just have to focus and keep your head in the game, says Emge.

And this team seems more locked in than a Top Gun pilot. Ready to bring home a championship and put this team on the map.

“Make a name for myself, Make a name for myself," says Donna Storms”

While Brewer can hardly sit still.

“On a scale one to ten probably a 15 (excitement level), can’t wait, it is going to be exciting."

Because there can only ever be one “first ever champion.”

"Five for five I hope," says Hogg