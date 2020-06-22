Keystone Cornhole comes up a fews bags short in quest for history

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Keystone State Cornhole Association entered Sundays USA Cornhole Club Championship with something to prove. Prove that they are deepest and best cornhole association in the United States.



The final match started out well with a victory but after dropping two straight contests, an improbable shot in the 9th round of open doubles took away any hope of momentum entering the deciding match.



Why the leave Erie, Pennsylvania with a sliver medal instead of gold, they make the trip back home to the area with a smile.