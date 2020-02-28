Keystone Aquatics takes training to a different level

During the design phase, Keystone Aquatics acquired a Swim-Ex pool to help swimmers training and technique.

CARLISLE, Pa. — It's a coaches dream to build a top-notch facility and not just given the ability to host big events, but to help local athletes reach their goals of competing at the highest level.

Keystone Aquatics is a fairly new, renovated, facility. Some may know of it as the old Carlisle Racket Club, which went out of business quite sometime ago. For years, this tennis and fitness sat vacant.

It was bought nearly 5 years ago and turned into this state of the art aquatics facility, two years ago, with all modern day technology, having the capabilities to change chemical doses from the palm of a hand.

The pool holds nearly 1 million gallons of water. Every single ounce circulates through the filters every five hours. The pool is also equipped with ultra violet light that helps kill any bacteria, so not as many chemicals are used for fresher air and cleaner water.

BRIAN KILE - PARENT/MASTERS SWIMMER (LITTLESTOWN)

“This facility is unmatched, compared to anywhere else,' said Brian Kile, parent and masters swimmer. 'Between just the water and the air quality, the size and really the family cultural here.”

The pool is above ground, sitting on top of what used to be the tennis courts. If there's ever a problem, it makes it easier to locate and fix in seconds.

“If you’re going to be able to build it, why not?' says Scott Zacharda, Keystone Aquatics President. 'It’s hard to make changes once something is built. It’s easier to do all the changes in the design phase actually before it’s built.”

“What we strive to do is provide more individualized instruction and more individualized planning of each swimmers development," said Jeff Kaminski, Keystone Aquatics head coach.

Certainly helps to have the right tools to achieve it. During the design phase, developers came across a pool called the Swim-Ex. It used to be used at the Cleveland Indians training camp as an aqua treadmill.

The company refurbished the Swim-Ex to be used for swimmers. The speed of the current can be changed at anytime. It also has an above and under water camera to video tape an athletes stroke, breaking down any flaws the naked eye might miss.

Swimmers are able to dissect their video without taking anytime any from practice; sent directly to their phone or tablet.