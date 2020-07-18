Rams ready to defend new home 'turf'

The completion of the new turf field caps a process that started 12 years ago.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Every team likes to have a home field advantage, but not all are the same. At Kennard-Dale High School the Rams love playing in front of their home crowd and now they have a new turf field for all to enjoy.

The newest addition helps the ‘stay-ready’ mentality, but that plan started when some of the current Rams were in kindergarten.

“The process really started 12 years ago,” recalled Kennard-Dale Athletic Director Gary McChalicher. “There was really a deep sentiment of 'why not us?' They could go to a Spring Grove, or a Susquehannock, or a Northeastern, basically any other school and say, ‘Well, they have a lit stadium and they have a turf field. Why don't we have that?’”

The rigors of football, soccer, and field hockey are one element, but even in the spring the old grass home field had cost the Rams a home field advantage.

“A couple years ago our girls lacrosse team had to go south into Maryland to play because our school was deemed unplayable because of too much mud and dirt. So that really bothered me,” said Rams football coach Christopher Grube.

“Moving down here my brother's freshman year, we just got the new stadium. Then coming up through my first three years we had to go through the struggles of the potholes the last couple of weeks of a season and not getting to practice when it rains,” added Kennard-Dale senior Gabe Hulslander.

Bit-by-bit, Kennard-Dale worked toward a finished product. With the completion of the new turf field this week, the Rams have put it all together.

“I’m biased of course, but I think we have one of the best atmospheres in terms of a football game in York county. I mean, it's just beautiful. We've got beautiful scenery and now with this. It's just above and beyond,” said Grube.

Gone are the Saturday afternoon games and days of portable lights, as are the times when Ram players looked forward to heading on the road to play on Friday nights and to experience a turf surface.

“Coming out here, I mean this is pretty beautiful. It brings a lot of pride to me,” said Hulslander with a smile.

Now, Kennard-Dale is anxious to start a new chapter with a level playing field, in more ways than one.