Kennard-Dale powerlifters clinch virtual National Titles

The boys team won a national title while three Ram lifters brought home individual national championships.

FAWN GROVE, Pa. — The 2020 season was set to be a big one for the Kennard-Dale powerlifting team. The Rams were slated to host the Pennsylvania State Coaches Powerlifting Association High School Championship and had nine lifters qualify for the USA Powerlifting High School Nationals in Texas.

But like everything in the sports world, those events were canceled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Gyms were shutdown. We weren’t able to use the high school gym. The lifters were trying to do the best that they could at home and a lot of lifters don’t have a whole range of equipment at home,” said Head Coach Niko Hulslander.

The program that once had seven student athletes, is now 70 lifters strong. It was up to them to finds ways to stay in shape.

Coach Hulslander hosted some at a garage, scattering the sessions, and sanitizing the equipment after each lifter.

Social media has been huge for student athletes during the pandemic, and for the Rams, it's how they received an invite from the Good Athletes Project to compete in a national competition.

“This opportunity brought them right back to having the fire and the drive to try to do their best. They’re still able to to get out there and put their numbers up against people outside of Pennsylvania,” recalled Hulslander.

Eight boys and eight girls submitted their lifts. The Rams were done competing by the end of June, but had to wait until August to see how they did against competition from all across the country.

It was worth the wait.

Not only did the boys pick up the team national title, but the Rams had three individual national champs in Allyson Wolfe, Hailey Clayton, and Gabe Hulslander.

“Kennard-Dale, Fawn Grove, Pennsylvania put their name out there and put the program, literally on the map,” said Hulslander.

Kennard-Dale accomplished it in the face of adversity, doing it for the themselves, for each other, and for a lifter that was missing from the room this year, but was always with them; Patrick Maloney.

“We dedicated this season to Patrick,” recalled Hulslander. “We had team shirts made up and coined the phrase, ‘Patrick Strong.’ Every lifter took Pat with them on that platform. They knew that Patrick was a huge contributor to this program.”