Ken Burns, PBS release entire 'Baseball' documentary to stream online for free

We could be without live baseball for quite a while... So Ken Burns and PBS are coming to the rescue

ST. LOUIS — On Monday, Major League Baseball announced the 2020 season would be pushed back at least eight weeks in accordance with recent CDC recommendations.

So in short, we are in major need of some baseball content. But have no fear, Ken Burns and PBS are coming to the rescue.

On Sunday, the legendary documentarian announced on Twitter that his nine-part series on America's past time will be released online so everyone can stream it while hunkered down practicing social distancing.

"As many of us hunker down in the days ahead it's important that we find things that bring us together and show us our common humanity. That's why in the absence of many of our favorite sports, I've asked PBS to stream my film about America's pastime, 'Baseball' for free at PBS.org and all of PBS digital platforms. Stay healthy and let's look after each other. Play ball," Burns said on Twitter.

Nine episodes of Burns' baseball documentary are now available to watch at https://www.pbs.org/show/baseball/episodes/.

That is 18 hours 30 minutes and 40 seconds of baseball at the tip of your fingers ready to tide you over until opening day finally does come around.