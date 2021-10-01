x
Kelce brothers face off when the Chiefs visit the Eagles

The Kelce brothers face off one more time when the Philadelphia Eagles host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
Credit: AP
PHILADELPHIA — Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are both three-time All-Pro picks and each has won a Super Bowl. 

The big advantage: Travis is 2-0 against his older brother. The Kelce brothers face off one more time when the Philadelphia Eagles host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. 

Jason, a four-time Pro Bowl center, is one of only two remaining healthy starters on Philadelphia’s offensive line. 

Travis, a six-time Pro Bowl tight end, is in an unfamiliar spot with the two-time defending AFC champion Chiefs, who haven’t had a losing record since Week 10 of the 2015 season. 

Both teams have lost two in a row so neither brother has room to brag this week.

