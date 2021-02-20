Keister to skipper Senators in 2021

Harrisburg announced their field staff for the upcoming season.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As MLB teams find their grooves at spring training, minor league baseball teams are following up their schedule releases with the announcements of their field staffs for the upcoming season.

The Harrisburg Senators will have a new skipper on City Island as they welcome Tripp Keister to Harrisburg.

The Delaware native is no stranger to the Nationals organization having had managing stints with Potomac (High-A) and Hagerstown (A). Keister was named the manager of the Fredericksburg Nats (A-Advanced) in 2020, but the was season wiped out because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keister replaces Billy Gardner Jr., who was named the manager for Harrisburg's 2020 season, before it was canceled due to the pandemic.