Kahun scores shootout goal in Sabres 3-2 win over Capitals

Dominik Kahun scored the decisive goal in the seventh round of a shootout, clinching the victory for the Sabres.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Sabres forward Dominik Kahun (95) scores against Washington Capitals goalie Branden Holtby (70) during the shootout period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 9, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Dominik Kahun scored the decisive goal in the seventh round of a shootout and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a six-game skid with a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals.

 Linus Ullmark stopped 33 shots through overtime and six of seven shootout attempts in his first game in six weeks. 

Jack Eichel snapped a career-worst seven-game point drought and rookie Victor Olofsson also scored for Buffalo. 

Alex Ovechkin had a goal and an assist, and Dmitry Orlov also scored as Washington erased a 2-0 deficit in the third period.

Ovechkin’s goal was his 48th of the season, tying him with Boston’s David Pastrnak for the NHL lead.  