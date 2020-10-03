Kahun scores shootout goal in Sabres 3-2 win over Capitals

Dominik Kahun scored the decisive goal in the seventh round of a shootout, clinching the victory for the Sabres.

Linus Ullmark stopped 33 shots through overtime and six of seven shootout attempts in his first game in six weeks.

Jack Eichel snapped a career-worst seven-game point drought and rookie Victor Olofsson also scored for Buffalo.

Alex Ovechkin had a goal and an assist, and Dmitry Orlov also scored as Washington erased a 2-0 deficit in the third period.