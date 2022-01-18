Julius Erving, aka Dr. J, talks about NBA life in the 1980s

The NBA champion known as Dr. J says players like Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Michael Jordan gave credit to him and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

PHILADELPHIA — Hall of Famer Julius Erving says the commercial success he and other NBA players enjoyed in the 1980s didn't just happen.

The 71-year-old Erving continues to be an ambassador of the game. He prides himself on being a Salvation Army kid. He said that's what helped make him who he is.