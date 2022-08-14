JP McCaskey high school hosts USA Wrestling Women’s World Team Wrestle-off

The USA roster will continue training in Lancaster throughout the week

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster was the center of the USA Women's wrestling world over the weekend. JP McCaskey high school was the sight of the the USA Women's world team wrestle off. Kayla Miracle and Jennifer Rogers faced off in best of three for the right to represent team USA, Miracle would end up victorious but the day was dominated by just how many came out to support the event.

Multiple high school undercard matches were on the docket as well something that brought joy to Miracle the USA representative.

'I did see them warming up and they were all very excited and they were pumped up,' said Miracle 'It was really nice it's so cute one girl lost and the other girl is there consoling her it's just awesome and it shows how much there is to this sport.'

Team USA coach Terry Steiner echoed those sentiments.

'This is such a great place to bring wrestling we know the love Pennsylvania has for the sport,' said Steiner 'Whether is was boy's or girl's this sport brings life lessons and I know it's progress of girl's getting sanctioned in the state.'