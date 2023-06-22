x
José Martínez scores 1st MLS goal in the 90th minute, Union tie Orlando 2-2

José Martínez scored his first MLS goal from distance in the 90th minute to help the Philadelphia Union tie Orlando 2-2.
Philadelphia Union's Jose Andres Martinez, left, celebrates with Nahan Harriel, right, after scoring a goal against Orlando City during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. — José Martínez scored his first MLS goal from distance in the 90th minute to help the Philadelphia Union tie Orlando 2-2 on Wednesday night.

Philadelphia (9-5-4), which had a nine-match unbeaten run end last time out, has only lost two straight matches once since the start of last season. Orlando (7-5-6) was looking for its first season sweep of Philadelphia after a 2-1 win in March.

Rookie Duncan McGuire opened the scoring in the 13th minute for Orlando with his team-leading sixth goal of the season. McGuire ran to a back-heel pass from Martín Ojeda and won a challenge with a Philadelphia defender before sending it into the back of the net.

Ojeda sent a shot that deflected off McGuire and went in past goalkeeper Joe Bendik for a 2-0 lead in the 54th.

Jack McGlynn also scored from distance for Philadelphia in the 60th to get within 2-1.

Philadelphia returns home to host Inter Miami on Saturday. Orlando City travels to play the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

