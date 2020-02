SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — When you look at the PSAC women's basketball standings, Shippensburg sits right at the top.

The Raiders have won five straight conference games as Coach Kristy Trn's team boasts a 15-4 PSAC record, and they're 18-7 overall.

Cedar Crest grad Ariel Jones has rewritten the record books since stepping on campus. Her junior year has brought adversity in the form of a new position on the court, but Jones and the Raiders continue to thrive.